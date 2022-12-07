Fiddlehead, Drug Church & Angel Du$t playing shows together in February

Well here's a banger of a triple bill for fans of melodic, alternative/indie rock-infused hardcore: Fiddlehead, Drug Church, and Angel Du$t will play three Northeast shows together this February. They're hitting NYC's Brooklyn Monarch on February 23 with additional support from Prize, Baltimore's Ottobar on February 24 with B.R.A.T., and Brockton, MA's Badlands VFW on February 25 with the shoegazy Vein.fm offshoot Fleshwater. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/9) at 10 AM.

Fiddlehead also play a stacked Asbury Park show this Saturday (12/10) with Mindforce, One Step Closer, Hotline TNT, and Reaching Out; and Drug Church also play Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival.

