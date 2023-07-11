Fiddlehead share “Sleepyhead,” add Never Ending Game, Praise, Lifeguard & more openers to tour

Fiddlehead's third LP Death Is Nothing To Us is one of our most anticipated albums of the summer, its lead single "Sullenboy" was one of our favorite punk songs of June, and today we get the album's second single, "Sleepyhead." It's a very anthemic, very melodic post-hardcore song that leaves an impact on first listen, and here's what vocalist Pat Flynn says about it:

There’s no real great lyrical upside to this song. I wanted to write a song that could capture the stuck-ness that comes with deep depression. Ultimately, this is a song about tuning out and looking away from the brokenness in one’s life on earth in favor of quick comfort. It is kind of a conversation between two people or two minds. The so-called "Sleepyhead" is a woeful person depressed by the way of the world who chooses to deal with the sadness of it all with excessive sleep. Somewhere in there, however, is a voice of reason that offers perspective - but, to no avail, as the two voices come together in resignation to the weight of the hold that a thick ‘bout of deep depression’ can lay on someone. I see the song as essential to the arc of the record, which ultimately turned out to be a climb out of such a sad state. So, perhaps that’s the upside?

Fiddlehead also added openers to their upcoming tour, including Never Ending Game, Praise, Anklebiter, Mary Jane Dunphe, Lifeguard, Buggin, Restraining Order, Gumm, and more, varying by date. All dates and full list of openers below.

NYC is September 23 at Webster Hall with Never Ending Game, Praise, and Mary Jane Dunphe.

Fiddlehead -- 2023 Tour Dates

09/22 Boston, MA @ Royale (w/ Never Ending Game, Praise, Anklebiter, Downtalker)

09/23 New York, NY @ Webster Music Hall (w/ Never Ending Game, Praise, Mary Jane Dunphe)

09/28 Chicago, IL @ Metro (w/ Buggin, Lifeguard, Restraining Order)

09/29 Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern (w/ Restraining Order, GUMM)

09/30 Detroit, MI @ Edgemen (w/ Restraining Order, GUMM)

10/01 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace (w/ Restraining Order, GUMM, Best Wishes)

10/06 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall (w/ Special Guest, Kumo 99, Jinx)

10/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Ukrainian Culture Center (w/ Special Guest, Kumo 99, Jinx)

10/08 Ojai, CA @ Ojai Women's Club (w/ Special Guest, Kumo 99, Outwest)

02/23 London, UK @ The Garage (w/ MSPAINT, Wrong Man)