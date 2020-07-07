FiDi restaurant & party space China Chalet has closed permanently
China Chalet, the Financial District establishment that was a Chinese restaurant by day and party spot by night, has closed permanently, Eater reports. While its website doesn't reflect the closure, and the restaurant didn't respond to Eater's request for comments, word of the news began to spread on social media over the weekend. See some of those messages below.
China Chalet opened in 1975 and, in recent years, parties hosted in the space ranged from NYFW events, the Olsen Twins' clothing line launch, and a Def Jam party with DJ Cassidy to DIY affairs that attracted crowds of NYU and Parsons students, queer folks, and others. It was also an occasional music venue, hosting a surprise show from King Krule in 2017, among others.