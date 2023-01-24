Field Day 2023 lineup: Aphex Twin’s live return, Fever Ray, Kelela, SBTRKT, Sudan Archives & more

London's Field Day festival returns on August 19 in Victoria Park, and the initial lineup includes the first Aphex Twin live appearance in four years, Bonobo, Arca, Fever Ray, Jayda G, Jon Hopkins, Kelela, Moderat, SBTRKT, Sudan Achives, TSHA, Actress, Desire, Hagop Tchaparian, Mount Kimbie's Kai Campos, LSDXOXO b2b Juliana Huxtable, and more, plus even more TBA. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/27).

Aphex Twin last performed in 2019, when he played Coachella, did his first NYC show since the '90s, and more. His latest full-length album is 2014's Syro but he's continued to put out new tracks since then.