Field Medic announces new LP & tour with Olivia Barton, shares “everything’s been going so well’

Field Medic has announced a new album, the followup to last year's Grow Your Hair Long If You're Wanting To See Something That You Can Change. light is gone 2 is due out on September 1 via Run For Cover (pre-order), and a press release describes it as a "spiritual sequel" to his 2015 debut light is gone. Field Medic, aka Kevin Patrick Sullivan, recorded the album on his home computer, and it was mixed by Chris Walla, formerly of Death Cab For Cutie. “I’ve always loved Trap music and New Wave music,” says Kevin. “I used to try and incorporate those with keyboards and beats back in my lofi days, but now I feel like I’ve finally figured those elements out.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for light is gone 2 below.

The album's lead single is electronically-tinged indie ballad "everything's been going so well." Kevin asks personal, incisive questions -- "How come no one gets to know me?" and "How come I had to quit drinking?" -- over lightly glitchy production and a prominent bass line. Listen to "everything's been going so well" below.

Field Medic has also announced a fall tour following the release of light is gone 2, with support from Olivia Barton (a regular collaborator with her partner corook, including on the viral "If I Were A Fish"). See all dates below.

The NYC show is on October 2 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10am local time, with various presales happening now.

light is gone 2 Tracklist

1. they all seem so happy

2. TSION

3. you deserve attention

4. everything's been going so well

5. without you i'd have nothing (& i might even be dead)

6. the look on her face like a reoccurring dream

7. mass market paperback

8. iwantthis2last!

9. empty arms

Field Medic -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/12 - San Francisco, CA at The Independent *

9/15 - Vancouver, BC at Fox Cabaret *

9/17 - Seattle, WA at Neumos *

9/18 - Portland, OR at Aladdin Theater *

9/21 - Denver, CO at Marquis Theater *

9/23 - St. Paul, MN at Amsterdam Bar & Grill *

9/24 - Madison, WI at High Noon Saloon *

9/25 - Chicago, IL at Lincoln Hall *

9/27 - Hamtramck, MI at The Sanctuary *

9/28 - Lakewood, OH at Mahall’s *

9/29 - Pittsburgh, PA at Bottlerocket *

9/30 - Philadelphia, PA at First Unitarian Church *

10/2 - New York, NY at Bowery Ballroom *

10/3 - Cambridge, MA at The Sinclair *

10/5 - Washington, DC at The Atlantis *

10/6 - Durham, NC at Motorco Music Hall *

10/7 - Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade *

10/9 - Austin, TX at Parish *

10/10 - Fort Worth, TX at Tulips *

10/12 - Phoenix, AZ at Rebel Lounge

10/13 - San Diego, CA at Quartyard

10/19 - Los Angeles, CA at Teragram Ballroom *

w/ Olivia Barton