Field Music announce new album ‘Flat White Moon’ (listen to “No Pressure”)

Field Music have announced their eighth album which is titled Flat White Moon and will be out April 23 via Memphis Industries. Following 2020's historically based Making A New World and 2018's great, Brexit-influenced Open Here, brothers David and Peter Brewis sought to make a record that made more of a physical impact, finding inspiration in sample-based albums like De La Soul's 3 Feet High and Rising and Beck's Odelay.

That said, the band's predilection for '70s prog and folk are still pretty apparent in excellent new single "No Pressure," which knowingly references a famous song with a similar title. "It feels like we're in a new political paradigm where no one takes responsibility for anything and, even worse, they don't seem to feel any shame or remorse about it," says David. "The song is like a mirror image of 'Under Pressure'. But if that was about 'people on the street,' this is mostly from the perspective of someone up on high insisting that nothing is his fault while the rest of us scratch around trying to hold things together."

The video for "No Pressure" parodies YouTube instructional videos, and the band helpfully give pointers for how to achieve maximum views, but also can't help but be themselves. "It can be fun to reference things that aren't considered cool, like Status Quo." Watch the video below.

Flat White Moon also contains last year's terrific "Orion From the Street." The band have also announced an October UK tour that, hopefully, will happen. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

Flat White Moon tracklist:

1. Orion From The Street

2. Do Me A Favour

3. Not When You're In Love

4. Out of the Frame

5. When You Last Heard From Linda

6. No Pressure

7. In This City

8. I'm The One Who Wants To Be With You

9. Meant To Be

10. Invisible Days

11. The Curtained Room

12. You Get Better

Field Music - 2021 Tour Dates

07 Oct - Aberdeen, UK - Tunnels

08 Oct - Glasgow, UK - St Luke's

09 Oct - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

14 Oct - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux's

15 Oct - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

16 Oct - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

21 Oct - Brighton, UK - Komedia

22 Oct - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

23 Oct - Manchester, UK - Gorilla