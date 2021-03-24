Field Music share “Not When You’re in Love,” launch podcast

Field Music, aka brothers Peter & David Brewis, have shared a new single from their upcoming eighth album, Flat White Moon. "Not When You're In Love" takes a complicated look at the idea that you view the world around you differently when you're in love, set to an equally complex prog-pop backing. So complex that Peter, who wrote it, admits the piano part is too complex for him to actually play live. Nonetheless, it's a gorgeously arranged song that really sinks in after a couple of listen -- you can watch the video for it below.

Meanwhile, the Brewises have launched a the Field Musicast podcast around Flat White Moon, and they've just shared the third episode that uses "Not When You're In Love" as a jumping off point to discuss "cinematography with Joni Mitchell and Mark Knopfler, the Scritti Politti/Grange Hill crossover, respecting but not understanding jazz, and the capaciousness of the human mind." Listen to that below.

Flat White Moon is out April 23 via Memphis Industries.

Filed Under: Field Music, podcast
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top