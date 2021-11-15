Fiery Furnaces played Brooklyn Steel with Fred Armisen (pics, setlist, video)

Having taken a 10-year hiatus, Eleanor & Matthew Friedberger reignited their band Fiery Furnaces for Pitchfork Festival and are now playing a few shows this fall, the first of which happened at Brooklyn Steel on Saturday (11/13). The super-powered six piece, two-drummer lineup of the band -- with Brian Betancourt, Noah Hecht, Emily Lee and Cameron Wisch augmenting Eleanor and Matthew -- sounded fantastic on Saturday as they played a 20-song set that included everything from poppy singles like "Tropical Ice-Land," "Single Again" and "Here Comes the Summer" to more experimental material from Blueberry Boat and Rehearsing My Choir.

Fiery Furnaces had some unique items at the merch table, including vinyl copies of their albums that were from their own personal stashes, and knit hats made by Eleanor and Matthew's mom.

Fred Armisen opened the show, doing a version of the "standup for musicians" act he's been doing for a while now. Pictures of his set and the whole night by P Squared are below, along with Fiery Furnaces' setlist and fan-taken video from their set.

Fiery Furnaces and Fred play Chicago's Thalia Hall tonight and Los Angeles' El Rey Theater on Friday.

SETLIST: The Fiery Furnaces @ Brooklyn Steel 11/13/2021

Leaky Tunnel

Single Again

Two Fat Feet

I'm Going Away

Benton Harbor Blues

My Dog Was Lost but Now He's Found

The Garfield El

Chief Inspector Blancheflower Pt 1

I'm in No Mood

Don't Dance Her Down

The Vietnamese Telephone Ministry

Down At The So And So And Somewhere

Duplexes of the Dead

Automatic Husband

Ex-Guru

Quay Cur

Tropical Ice-Land

Encore:

Here Comes the Summer

My Egyptian Grammar

Chris Michaels