Fievel is Glauque prep debut album, on tour with Stereolab (listen to “Save the Phenomenon”)

Fievel Is Glauque, the groovy duo of American keyboardist Zach Phillips and Belgian singer Ma Clément, have announced their debut album, titled Flaming Swords, which will be out November 25 via MATH. With help from a host of musicians -- including Raphaël Desmarets, Anatole Damien, Johannes Eimermacher, Eric Kinny, Zarch Phillips and Gaspard Sicx -- the album was recorded live to tape in the course of one night in Brussels.

“Musically, Ma directed melodic impetus and I directed harmonic and rhythmic framing," says Zach. "Lyrically, we fought and embraced our initial impulses alternatingly; above all, we tried to trust and document the psychodynamics of the process itself rather than attempting to express concrete, prefab emotional or intellectual messaging."

You can get a taste of their skronky, jazzy and lightly tropical style with "Save the Phenomenon." Stream that below.

The band are currently on the road as a five-piece opening for Stereolab and play the first of their two shows at Brooklyn Steel on October 10 (sold out). They also play a headline Brooklyn show at Market Hotel on October 11 with Godcaster and The Narcotix. All dates are listed below.

You can still get tickets to Stereolab's October 11 Brooklyn Steel show, which has Blue Jazz TV opening.

Flaming Swords:

1. Flaming Swords

2. Save The Phenomenon

3. Nos Embranchments

4. Days Of Pleasure

5. My Rebel

6. Little Bad Miracle

7. I’m A Place

8. Less To Be

9. Porn Of Love

10. Boîte à Serpents

11. Paging Agent Starling

12. 4000 Rooms

13. Constantly Rare

14. Wrong Item

15. One Hope

16. The Trick

17. To Be Gone

18. Clues Not To Read

FIEVEL IS GLAUQUE US TOUR

10/5 - Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson * SOLD OUT

10/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

10/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

10/8 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club * SOLD OUT

10/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * SOLD OUT

10/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

10/12 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater *

10/14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle * SOLD OUT

10/15 - Asbille, NC @ Orange Peel * SOLD OUT

* w/ Stereolab