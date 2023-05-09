Film Forum screening iconic NYC movies for “The City: Real and Imagined” series

Many of the most iconic New York City-set films will be shows this spring as part of Film Forum's "The City: Real and Imagined" series that runs May 12 - June 8.

Among the titles being shown: The Sweet Smell Of Success, The Naked City, Rear Window, The Taking Of Pelham 123, The Landlord, Klute, Taxi Driver, Do The Right Thing, A New Leaf, Shaft, The Panic In Needle Park, The French Connection, The Producers, The Muppets Take Manhattan, Escape From New York, The Warriors, Paris is Burning, Desperately Seeking Susan, Newsies, Serpico, Just Another Girl on the I.R.T., and more.

Tickets for all screenings in "The City: Real and Reimagined" series are on sale and you can check out the full schedule here. Watch a trailer for the series below.