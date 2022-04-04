Film of Prince at age 11 discovered in Minneapolis TV news archive (watch)
Footage of Prince at age 11 was recently discovered in the news archives of Minneapolis TV station WCCO. There's almost no footage or photos of Prince from that age that has been seen by the public.
A producer had pulled a news report of a 1970 teachers strike to give context to a current teachers strike. It was on film, and the producer spotted a boy that he immediately thought was Prince. They had to get a specialist to extract the audio, and while they felt sure it was him, he never said "My name is Prince" (or that he was funky), so they investigated via other kids that were interviewed, and then they got childhood friend and former bandmate Terrence Jackson to confirm. "That's Prince," Jackson told WCCO, "aka 'Skipper' to the North Side."
Watch the news story with the footage below.
In other news, there's a new edition of the Prince & The Revolution: Live album/film that will be out June 3. It was filmed and recorded on March 30, 1985 at Syracuse, New York's Carrier Dome on the Purple Rain tour. It's available in a variety of formats, including a 3-LP / 2-CD / Blu-ray Collectors Edition. You can watch video of "Let's Go Crazy" and check out the tracklist below.
You can pick up classic Prince albums on vinyl in the BV shop.
PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION: LIVE -COLLECTOR’S EDITION BOX SET
LP 1 Side A
Let's Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Take Me With U
LP 1 Side B
Yankee Doodle
Do Me, Baby
Irresistible Bitch
Possessed
How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore
LP 2 Side C
Let's Pretend We're Married
International Lover
God
Computer Blue
LP 2 Side D
Darling Nikki
The Beautiful Ones
When Doves Cry
LP 3 Side E
I Would Die 4 U
Baby, I'm a Star
LP 3 Side F
Purple Rain
CD 1
Let's Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Take Me With U
Yankee Doodle
Do Me, Baby
Irresistible Bitch
Possessed
How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore
Let's Pretend We're Married
International Lover
God
Computer Blue
CD 2
Darling Nikki
The Beautiful Ones
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby, I'm a Star
Purple Rain
Blu-Ray (region free)
Let’s Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Take Me With U
Yankee Doodle Dandy
Do Me, Baby
Irresistible Bitch
Possessed
How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore
Let’s Pretend We’re Married
International Lover
God
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
The Beautiful Ones
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m A Star
Purple Rain