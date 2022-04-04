Film of Prince at age 11 discovered in Minneapolis TV news archive (watch)

Footage of Prince at age 11 was recently discovered in the news archives of Minneapolis TV station WCCO. There's almost no footage or photos of Prince from that age that has been seen by the public.

A producer had pulled a news report of a 1970 teachers strike to give context to a current teachers strike. It was on film, and the producer spotted a boy that he immediately thought was Prince. They had to get a specialist to extract the audio, and while they felt sure it was him, he never said "My name is Prince" (or that he was funky), so they investigated via other kids that were interviewed, and then they got childhood friend and former bandmate Terrence Jackson to confirm. "That's Prince," Jackson told WCCO, "aka 'Skipper' to the North Side."

Watch the news story with the footage below.

In other news, there's a new edition of the Prince & The Revolution: Live album/film that will be out June 3. It was filmed and recorded on March 30, 1985 at Syracuse, New York's Carrier Dome on the Purple Rain tour. It's available in a variety of formats, including a 3-LP / 2-CD / Blu-ray Collectors Edition. You can watch video of "Let's Go Crazy" and check out the tracklist below.

PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION: LIVE -COLLECTOR’S EDITION BOX SET

LP 1 Side A

Let's Go Crazy

Delirious

1999

Little Red Corvette

Take Me With U

LP 1 Side B

Yankee Doodle

Do Me, Baby

Irresistible Bitch

Possessed

How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore

LP 2 Side C

Let's Pretend We're Married

International Lover

God

Computer Blue

LP 2 Side D

Darling Nikki

The Beautiful Ones

When Doves Cry

LP 3 Side E

I Would Die 4 U

Baby, I'm a Star

LP 3 Side F

Purple Rain

