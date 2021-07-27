Film School ready new album, share “Isla” and “Superperfection”

West Coast shoegaze vets Film School are back with We Weren’t Here, their first album in three years, that will be out September 24 via Sonic Ritual. With the band members spread out around the state and staying home due to the pandemic, the album was made remotely with the group trading files and working on songs on their own. The title We Weren't Here is a little nod to the conditions but also the way people avoid being in the present.

You can get a double dose taste of the album via singles "Ilsa" and "Superperfection," both of which feature backing vocals by Noël Brydebell of Wild Signals. "Isla" leans more toward synthy dreampop, while "Superperfection" is classic Film School style, dark and moody. Listen to both below.