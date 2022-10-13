Filter announce first album in 7 years, share “For The Beaten”

Richard Patrick recently appeared with Nine Inch Nails during a Q&A and special live show that featured former '90s-era members, and they performed the classic single "Hey Man Nice Shot" by Richard's band post-NIN band Filter, which NIN had never done before. Now, Richard announced the first new Filter album in seven years, due in 2023 via Golden Robot Records. The first single is "For The Beaten," a glitchy industrial rock song that sounds straight out of the '90s. Richard co-wrote it with new collaborator Zack Munowitz and produced it with longtime collaborator Brian Virtue. Listen below.

Richard had originally planned to reunite with Filter co-founder Brian Liesegang for their first album together since Filter's classic 1995 debut album Short Bus, but those plans were scrapped in 2019.