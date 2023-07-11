Filter detail first album in seven years, share “Obliteration”

Filter have detailed The Algorithm, the band's first album in seven years, which will be out August 25 via Golden Robot Records. Richard Patrick co-produced the album with Brian Virtue, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The new single from the album is "Obliteration," a typically angsty and anthemic Filter anthem, that comes with an animated video by Atanas Shopski who says, "This was a great challenge for me. One that pushed me to discover my limits, creatively, artistically, mentally… We decided to go for an element of hope in this world full of despair and show the struggle of the innocent with the merciless surroundings. We follow this girl, who is the last survivor after the obliteration of her world, on her dark adventure in search for other life." Watch the video below.

Filter will be on tour starting in August, and join Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and Ministry on the Freaks on Parade tour that hits the NYC area at Jones Beach on September 9. All dates are listed below.

FILTER THE ALGORITHM loading...

The Algorithm:

1. The Drowning

2. Up Against The Wall

3. For The Beaten

4. Obliteration

5. Say It Again

6. Face Down

7. Summer Children

8. Threshing Floor

9. Be Careful What You Wish For

10. Burn Out The Sun

11. Command Z

FILTER - 2023/2024 TOUR DATES

August 4 - North Ridgeville, OH - Buzzard Fest

August 19 - Chickasha, OK - Legends Event Park

August 20 - Tyler, TX - Cowboys

August 22 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

August 23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

August 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion *

August 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

August 27 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre *

August 29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

August 30 -Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre *

September 1 - Tinley, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

September 2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena *

September 3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

September 5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *

September 6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

September 8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

September 9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

September 10 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre *

September 12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

September 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

September 15 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater *

September 16 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

September 19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

September 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre *

September 22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion *

September 23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center *

September 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

2024:

March 8 – Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

March 9 – Sneek, Netherlands - Het Bolwerk

March 10 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

March 12 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

March 13 – Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand

March 15 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Academy 2

March 16 – London, UK – 02 Academy Islington

March 17 – Paris, France – Le Petit Bain

March 19 – Zürich, Switzerland – Dynamo

March 20 – Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann

March 22 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Halle

March 23 – Vienna, Austria – Flex

March 24 – Prague, Czechoslovakia – Palac Akropolis

March 25 – Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

March 27 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

March 28 – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

March 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Knust

March 30 – Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

* Freaks On Parade w/ Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry