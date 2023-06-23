Filth Is Eternal announce new LP ‘Find Out,’ share “Crawl Space”

Seattle's Filth Is Eternal have announced a new album, Find Out, due September 29 via MNRK Heavy (pre-order). It was recorded at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 and Dave’s Room and produced by Paul Fig (who's previously engineered records for Slipknot, AFI, and more), and the first single is "Crawl Space." It's a gritty punk ripper that kinda sounds like a cross between The Distillers and Cursed--both of whom the band cite as influences--and vocalist Lis Di Angelo says, "It's about that small window of time when everything feels like it's working- the band- relationships- work- mental health- the meds- everything- but something still feels off, like it's destined to fall apart no matter what choices you make." Listen and watch the Marcy Stone-Francois-directed video below.

Tracklist

01 - Half Wrong

02 - Crawl Space

03 - Magnetic Point

04 - Cherish

05 - Roll Critical

06 - Curious Thing

07 - Into the Curve

08 - Pressure Me

09 - Body Void

10 - The Gate

11 - Signal Decay

13 - All Mother

14 - Last Exit

15 - Loveless