Filth Is Eternal detail new LP ‘Love Is A Lie…’ (watch the video for new song “On The Rake”)
Filth Is Eternal (fka Fucked and Bound) recently released their first single under their new name, "ZED," and said their new album would come out August 27 via Quiet Panic (US) / Church Road (UK/EU). Today, we get more album details. The album's called Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal, and it doesn't feature "ZED," but it does feature 12 songs including the newly-released album opener "On The Rake." "ZED" was a murky, sludgy song, but "On The Rake" is an 89-second, whiplash-inducing hardcore ripper that sounds built to turn a packed venue into a sea of moving bodies.
"The first song on the album Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal, 'On the Rake' comes out swinging," guitarist/co-producer Brian McClelland tells us. "From the opening octaves and whiplash drum fills, 'On the Rake' sets the stage for feral feelings in the modern world. Why value performative normality when nothing is the same. What can we give the world that it doesn’t already take from us anyway?"
Listen and watch the Jake Gravbrot-directed video below. Pre-order the album here.
Tracklist
On The Rake
The Chain
Strange Men
Private Room
Wigsplitter
Love Is A Lie
Deeper Void
Nosebleed
The Dog
The Ritual
Pearl Slug
Filth Is Eternal