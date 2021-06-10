Filth Is Eternal detail new LP ‘Love Is A Lie…’ (watch the video for new song “On The Rake”)

Filth Is Eternal (fka Fucked and Bound) recently released their first single under their new name, "ZED," and said their new album would come out August 27 via Quiet Panic (US) / Church Road (UK/EU). Today, we get more album details. The album's called Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal, and it doesn't feature "ZED," but it does feature 12 songs including the newly-released album opener "On The Rake." "ZED" was a murky, sludgy song, but "On The Rake" is an 89-second, whiplash-inducing hardcore ripper that sounds built to turn a packed venue into a sea of moving bodies.

"The first song on the album Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal, 'On the Rake' comes out swinging," guitarist/co-producer Brian McClelland tells us. "From the opening octaves and whiplash drum fills, 'On the Rake' sets the stage for feral feelings in the modern world. Why value performative normality when nothing is the same. What can we give the world that it doesn’t already take from us anyway?"

Listen and watch the Jake Gravbrot-directed video below. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklist

On The Rake

The Chain

Strange Men

Private Room

Wigsplitter

Love Is A Lie

Deeper Void

Nosebleed

The Dog

The Ritual

Pearl Slug

Filth Is Eternal