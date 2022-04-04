Filth Is Eternal join Justin Pearson & Luke Henshaw on new Cult & Culture episode (listen)

The latest episode of Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, Deaf Club, etc) and his Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw's Cult & Culture podcast is here, and this one features Filth Is Eternal members Lisa Mungo (also of He Whose Ox Is Gored) and Rah Davis (also of Cattle Decapitation). Filth Is Eternal last released their very good new LP Love Is A Lie, Filth Is Eternal on Quiet Panic/Church Road last year. The episode description reads:

The concept of Cult and Culture began as a short segment created by Justin Pearson, an internationally known musician, record label owner (Three One G Records), author, and actor. He is best known as bassist/vocalist for bands such as Dead Cross, The Locust, and Retox. Justin has come to know and work with a broad spectrum of captivating personalities and brilliant minds, many of which are key figures in the realm of popular culture and cult followings alike. John Waters was one of the first people interviewed for the project- an icon of both cult and culture. Other guests include a broad scope of musicians, producers, authors, and anyone passionate about what they do. In its infancy, segments were shorter, 10-20 minutes, and would be recorded while on tour. Since then, Pearson has collaborated with producer and musician Luke Henshaw (Planet B, Sonido de la Frontera) to build the idea into a proper podcast, now recorded at Penguin Studios in San Diego. The focus is not intended to be solely on people in any one realm, and because guests are friends and family, the conversations are frank, informal, well-informed and genuine.

In episode 20 of Cult & Culture, Justin and Luke take part in another double-interview with two old friends-- both members of Seattle-based hardcore punk band Filth is Eternal-- Lisa Mungo (He Whose Ox is Gored) and Rah Davis (Cattle Decapitation). The discussion starts with Rah and Lisa's first connections to music, which both include growing up in musical families, and the struggles as well as the positive memories that come with having parents who are professional artists. From there, topics gravitate towards performing and touring, including the idea of taking control in a performance and forging your own stage/world/reality in unexpected ways, making the best of hard situations on the road, and the conscious/subconscious influences and inspiration picked up along the way.