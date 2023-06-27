Final Gasp announce debut album for Relapse & tour, playing NYC with Psywarfare (Integrity)
Final Gasp hail from the Boston hardcore scene (with members who also play in Antagonize and Wound Man) and their 2021 EP Haunting Whisper came out on hardcore label Triple B Records, though Final Gasp's music is more in goth/deathrock territory, and many reviews of their music have pointed out that singer Jake Murphy sounds a lot like Glenn Danzig. Now they've signed to Relapse for their debut album Mourning Moon, due September 22, and the lead single/title track finds the band branching out a bit. It's produced more like an '80s radio rock record (courtesy of Arthur Rizk), and Jake sounds a little less overtly like Danzig. (He still kinda sounds like Danzig though.) He says:
The whole record has to do with loss. The title comes from that anxious feeling you have when you go to bed and you’re thinking about everything all at once. You’re regretting decisions you’ve made—or didn’t make—and you’re up all night thinking about it.
[...] There’re tons of different influences, like Killing Joke and Die Kreuzen, even Echo & The Bunnymen and SSD. But we’re not really thinking about other bands. We feel like we’ve tapped into something that’s our own.
The new song comes with a Caleb Gowett-directed video and you can check that out below.
Final Gasp have a tour coming up, including a NYC show opening for their Relapse labelmate Psywarfare (aka Integrity's Dwid Hellion) at TV Eye on August 5, alongside Vosh and Savage Mystic. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1 - Climax Infinity
2 - Homebound
3 - Botched Ritual
4 - Frozen Glare
5 - Seize
6 - Blood and Sulfur
7 - Mourning Moon
8 - Unnatural Law
9 - 14 Gates
10 - Temptation
11 - The Vanishing
12 - Rows Of Heaven
Final Gasp -- 2023 Tour Dates
Jul 07: Philadelphia, PA - Cousin Danny’s
Jul 08: Pittsburgh, PA - Shred Shed
Jul 09: Detroit, MI - Outer Limits
Jul 10: St. Louis, MO - Sinkhole
Jul 11: Kansas City, MO - Howdy
Jul 12: Denver, CO - 7th Circle
Jul 13: Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High
Jul 14: Moscow, ID - 1912 Center
Jul 15: Seattle, WA - Lucky Liquor
Jul 15: Tacoma, WA - New Frontier
Jul 16: Olympia, WA - Mortuary
Jul 17: Portland, OR - Blackwater
Jul 18: Chico, CA- Naked Lounge
Jul 19: Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial
Jul 20: Bakersfield, CA - Jerry’s Pizza
Jul 21: Los Angeles, CA - Monty Bar
Jul 22: San Diego, CA - Tower Bar
Jul 23: Long Beach, CA - Supply and Demand
Jul 24: Yucaipa, CA - Uptowner
Jul 25: Phoenix, AZ - The Beast
Jul 26: El Paso, TX - The Dungeon
Jul 27: San Antonio, TX - The Mix
Jul 28: Austin, TX - Mohawk
Jul 29: New Orleans, LA - Siberia
Jul 30: Jackson, MS - Urban Foxes
Jul 31: Memphis, TN - Hi Tone Downstairs
Aug 01: Birmingham, AL - The Firehouse
Aug 02: Savannah, GA - TBA
Aug 03: Richmond, VA - Fuzzy Cactus
Aug 04: Washington, DC - The Runaway
Aug 05: New York, NY - TV Eye