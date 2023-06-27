Final Gasp announce debut album for Relapse & tour, playing NYC with Psywarfare (Integrity)

Final Gasp hail from the Boston hardcore scene (with members who also play in Antagonize and Wound Man) and their 2021 EP Haunting Whisper came out on hardcore label Triple B Records, though Final Gasp's music is more in goth/deathrock territory, and many reviews of their music have pointed out that singer Jake Murphy sounds a lot like Glenn Danzig. Now they've signed to Relapse for their debut album Mourning Moon, due September 22, and the lead single/title track finds the band branching out a bit. It's produced more like an '80s radio rock record (courtesy of Arthur Rizk), and Jake sounds a little less overtly like Danzig. (He still kinda sounds like Danzig though.) He says:

The whole record has to do with loss. The title comes from that anxious feeling you have when you go to bed and you’re thinking about everything all at once. You’re regretting decisions you’ve made—or didn’t make—and you’re up all night thinking about it. [...] There’re tons of different influences, like Killing Joke and Die Kreuzen, even Echo & The Bunnymen and SSD. But we’re not really thinking about other bands. We feel like we’ve tapped into something that’s our own.

The new song comes with a Caleb Gowett-directed video and you can check that out below.

Final Gasp have a tour coming up, including a NYC show opening for their Relapse labelmate Psywarfare (aka Integrity's Dwid Hellion) at TV Eye on August 5, alongside Vosh and Savage Mystic. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1 - Climax Infinity

2 - Homebound

3 - Botched Ritual

4 - Frozen Glare

5 - Seize

6 - Blood and Sulfur

7 - Mourning Moon

8 - Unnatural Law

9 - 14 Gates

10 - Temptation

11 - The Vanishing

12 - Rows Of Heaven

Final Gasp -- 2023 Tour Dates

Jul 07: Philadelphia, PA - Cousin Danny’s

Jul 08: Pittsburgh, PA - Shred Shed

Jul 09: Detroit, MI - Outer Limits

Jul 10: St. Louis, MO - Sinkhole

Jul 11: Kansas City, MO - Howdy

Jul 12: Denver, CO - 7th Circle

Jul 13: Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High

Jul 14: Moscow, ID - 1912 Center

Jul 15: Seattle, WA - Lucky Liquor

Jul 15: Tacoma, WA - New Frontier

Jul 16: Olympia, WA - Mortuary

Jul 17: Portland, OR - Blackwater

Jul 18: Chico, CA- Naked Lounge

Jul 19: Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial

Jul 20: Bakersfield, CA - Jerry’s Pizza

Jul 21: Los Angeles, CA - Monty Bar

Jul 22: San Diego, CA - Tower Bar

Jul 23: Long Beach, CA - Supply and Demand

Jul 24: Yucaipa, CA - Uptowner

Jul 25: Phoenix, AZ - The Beast

Jul 26: El Paso, TX - The Dungeon

Jul 27: San Antonio, TX - The Mix

Jul 28: Austin, TX - Mohawk

Jul 29: New Orleans, LA - Siberia

Jul 30: Jackson, MS - Urban Foxes

Jul 31: Memphis, TN - Hi Tone Downstairs

Aug 01: Birmingham, AL - The Firehouse

Aug 02: Savannah, GA - TBA

Aug 03: Richmond, VA - Fuzzy Cactus

Aug 04: Washington, DC - The Runaway

Aug 05: New York, NY - TV Eye