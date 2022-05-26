Final Light (Perturbator + Cult of Luna) share eponymous track off upcoming debut LP

Final Light is the "one-time only" collaborative project of Cult of Luna frontman Johannes Persson and synthwaver Perturbator that was commissioned for a performance at the cancelled 2020 edition of Roadburn, finally happened at Roadburn 2022, and is set to release a self-titled album on June 24 via Red Creek (pre-order).

When asked by Roadburn to do a collaboration with a musician of his choice, "I immediately thought of Cult of Luna," said Perturbator (aka James Kent). "Even though my music is mostly electronic and synth-based, we both have a knack for creating atmospheres, so I thought it would be a very interesting match. I’ve been a fan for a long, long time. We had this creative discussion back and forth and we hit it off."

Once they began writing together, "it was immediate," James addd. "We had almost an hour of interesting music, so it would’ve been a shame to simply perform it and not do anything with it afterwards. It’s a project that I really want to share; it’s not only the fruit of a collaboration between me and one of my favourite musicians, but also very unique and once-in-a-lifetime."

They recently released lead single "In The Void" and now they've shared their eponymous track. It's eight and a half minutes long, and it kind of sounds like the exact middle ground between Cult of Luna and Perturbator -- turns out Johannes' apocalyptic screams sound great over '80s-style synths. Listen and watch the video below.

Tracklist

Nothing Will Bear Your Name

In The Void

It Came With The Water

Final Light

The Fall of a Giant

Ruin To Decay