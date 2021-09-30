Finally, Limp Bizkit have released their new song “Dad Vibes”

Limp Bizkit have somehow become the talk of 2021, and now in the midst of all the at-least-partially-ironic buzz comes their first new song in seven years, "Dad Vibes," which they debuted live earlier this year (before cancelling their tour due to COVID concerns). It's an obviously-dumb rap rock song that finds perpetual man-child Fred Durst leaning into his new life as a fiftysomething, and it comes with a lyric video that stars Fred sporting the "dad vibes" look that he made headlines for earlier this year. You have to admit you're at least curious, so check it out below.