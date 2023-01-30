Finch announce ‘What It Is to Burn’ 20th anniversary shows

Finch are back from hibernation (again), having recently announced shows at When We Were Young and Bamboozle, and now they've announced some 20th anniversary shows for their 2002 debut album, What It Is to Burn. They'll play the album in full at the shows, which happen in Chicago, Boston, NYC, and Anaheim this May.

The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on May 6. Tickets to all dates go on sale Thursday, February 2 at 12 PM Eastern, with a VIP presale starting Wednesday, February 1 at 12 PM ET.

Finch: What It Is To Burn 20th Anniversary Shows:

May 3 – Chicago –The House Of Blues

May 5 – Boston – Paradise Rock Club

May 6 – New York City – Le Poisson Rouge

May 27 – Anaheim – The House Of Blues