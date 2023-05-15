Fire and Fury Burlesque celebrated mythology (NSFW pics)
Fire and Fury Burlesque celebrated mythological gods and monsters with an evening of striptease at The Loft at City Winery on Saturday night (5/13) "Maythology" featured performances from Obsidian Absurd (as a Siren), Nip Fury (as Medusa), Kylie Rose (as Dionysos), Voodoo Onyx (as a Satyr), Lady Corbeau (as Anubis), Audrey Love (as Cupid), Chere Noble (as a Valkyrie), and Rosie Cheeks (as Loki). Check out pictures from the whole evening by Sachyn Mital below.
Fire and Fury Burlesque has shows coming up at Ainslie Bowery on Friday (5/19), and The Loft at City Winery on June 10 (Studfinders, "A burlesque celebration of Daddies Day"). Visit their events page for more details.