Fire in the Mountains fest 2022: Enslaved, YOB, Emma Ruth Rundle, more

The 2022 edition of metal festival Fire In The Mountains goes down July 22-24 at the Heart Six Ranch in the heart of Wyoming's "Teton wildnerness." The full lineup, curated by Enslaved's Ivar Bjornson, has just been announced, and it includes Enslaved, Wolves in the Throne Room, YOB (and a Mike Scheidt solo set), Emma Ruth Rundle (who has a new album out soon), Steve Von Till, Hexvessel, The Otolith, Helen Money, Visigoth, Eternal Champion, Wayfarer and more. Tickets and lodging options are on sale and you can check out the full lineup below.

Bjornson is also presenting “On Wings Over Utgard”, which is a showcase "based around a concept involving myth and consciousness, and of course – a connection to the natural world" that "will feature workshops he has curated, art, and other elements of the festival he has tailored to tie into the idea – and last but not least, a selection of several Musical performers he has hand-picked to bring over for the event."

Wolves in the Throne Room will be on tour in early 2022, and Wayfarer just announced they've signed with Century Media (and have shows in January). Enslaved also play Hellfest 2022 the month before FITM.

FIRE IN THE MOUNTAINS 2022 LINEUP:

Enslaved

Ivar Bjornson

Wolves In The Throne Room

Steve Von Till

YOB

Mike Scheidt (solo)

Emma Ruth Rundle

Hex Vessel

The Otolith

Helen Money

Visigoth

Eternal Champion

Wayfarer

Obsequiae

Yellow Eyes

Sean Parry

Sacred Knot

Dreadnought

Haunter

Dbuk

Nechochwen

Tchornobog

Lykotonon

Ghosts Of Glaciers