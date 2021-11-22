Fireboy DML announces debut US tour for 2022

Nigerian Afro-pop artist Fireboy DML has announced his first-ever US headlining tour, which supports his very good 2020 sophomore album Apollo. The tour kicks off in Providence on February 3, hits NYC the following night, and wraps up on the West Coast with shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more.

The NYC show happens February 4 at Irving Plaza, and tickets for that one go on sale Wednesday (11/24) at 10 AM. The LA show is 2/24 at Fonda Theatre. All dates are listed below.

Fireboy DML -- 2022 US Tour Dates

February 3rd - Providence, RI

February 4th - New York City, NY

February 5th - Silver Springs, MD

February 6th - Cleveland, OH

February 9th - Chicago, IL

February 11th - Minneapolis, MN

February 13th - Atlanta, GA

February 17th - Houston, TX

February 19th - Dallas, TX

February 23rd - Denver, CO

February 25th - Los Angeles, CA

February 27th - San Francisco, CA

February 28th - Seattle, WA