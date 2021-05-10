Firefly 2021 lineup: The Killers, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Lizzo, more

Firefly Festival announced in March that they'd be moving to the fall for 2021, and now they've announced their lineup. The fest is set for September 23-26 at The Woodlands in Dover, DE, the same weekend as Governors Ball, and there is some overlap between the two fests, as well as some returning faces from Firefly's cancelled 2020 edition.

Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo headline, and the lineup also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, Portugal. The Man, Sylvan Esso, Khruangbin, Phoebe Bridgers, Sofi Tukker, Caribou, Taking Back Sunday, Band of Horses, Denzel Curry, Girl in Red, Kim Petras, Arlo Parks, Flo Milli, Turnstile, Aluna, White Reaper, Duckwrth, Claud, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on general sale Monday, 5/17 at 10 AM ET, with a presale starting Friday 5/14 at 10 AM ET. You can register for that on the Firefly site.