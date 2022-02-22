Firefly 2022 lineup (My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Halsey, Dua Lipa, more)

Dover, Delaware's Firefly Festival has announced its 2022 edition. Like in 2021, this year's festival is happening in September instead of returning to its previous June dates, on September 22-25 at The Woodlands, and Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and Dua Lipa headline.

The lineup also includes Weezer, The Kid LAROI, Big Sean, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie xx, Charli XCX, Bleachers, The Head and The Heart, Jungle, SAINt JHN, Cordae, Willow, Manchester Orchestra, 100 gecs, Girl Talk, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, Benny the Butcher, Wolf Alice, Dorian Electra, Chloe Moriondo, Indigo De Souza, Mallrat, Mannequin Pussy, Ezra Furman, CHAI, Jordana, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 28 at 10 AM Et, with a presale beginning Friday, February 25 at 10 AM.

FIREFLY FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP

100 gecs

Alexander 23

All Time Low

Anna of the North

AmyElle

Ashnikko

Avril Lavigne

Bakar

Bankrol Hayden

Benny The Butcher

Big Sean

Bleachers

Casmalia

Chai

Charli XCX

Chloe Moriondo

Cloonee

Cochise

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cordae

Daisy the Great

Dayglow

Dorian Electra

Dua Lipa

Elderbrook

Emmy Meli

Ezra Furman

flor

ford.

GAYLE

Girl Talk

Green Day

Gryffin

Gunna

Gus Dapperton

Halsey

Indigo De Souza

Jamie xx

John Summit

Jordana

Jungle

Little Simz

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Mallrat

Manchester Orchestra

Mannequin Pussy

Matt Maeson

Mod Sun

My Chemical Romance

Neil Frances

Phantoms

Porter Robinson

Princess Nokia

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Renforshort

Sadie Jean

SAINt JHN

San Holo

SEB

Ship Wrek

spill tab

Sueco

The Backseat Lovers

The Brook & The Bluff

The Head And The Heart

The Kid LAROI

The Regrettes

Tsu Nami

VNSSA

Wax Motif

Weezer

Wenzday

Weston Estate

Whipped Cream

Willow

Wolf Alice

Yung Bae

YUNGBLUD

Zedd