Firefly 2022 lineup (My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Halsey, Dua Lipa, more)
Dover, Delaware's Firefly Festival has announced its 2022 edition. Like in 2021, this year's festival is happening in September instead of returning to its previous June dates, on September 22-25 at The Woodlands, and Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and Dua Lipa headline.
The lineup also includes Weezer, The Kid LAROI, Big Sean, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie xx, Charli XCX, Bleachers, The Head and The Heart, Jungle, SAINt JHN, Cordae, Willow, Manchester Orchestra, 100 gecs, Girl Talk, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, Benny the Butcher, Wolf Alice, Dorian Electra, Chloe Moriondo, Indigo De Souza, Mallrat, Mannequin Pussy, Ezra Furman, CHAI, Jordana, and more. See it in full below.
Tickets go on sale Monday, February 28 at 10 AM Et, with a presale beginning Friday, February 25 at 10 AM.
FIREFLY FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP
100 gecs
Alexander 23
All Time Low
Anna of the North
AmyElle
Ashnikko
Avril Lavigne
Bakar
Bankrol Hayden
Benny The Butcher
Big Sean
Bleachers
Casmalia
Chai
Charli XCX
Chloe Moriondo
Cloonee
Cochise
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cordae
Daisy the Great
Dayglow
Dorian Electra
Dua Lipa
Elderbrook
Emmy Meli
Ezra Furman
flor
ford.
GAYLE
Girl Talk
Green Day
Gryffin
Gunna
Gus Dapperton
Halsey
Indigo De Souza
Jamie xx
John Summit
Jordana
Jungle
Little Simz
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Mallrat
Manchester Orchestra
Mannequin Pussy
Matt Maeson
Mod Sun
My Chemical Romance
Neil Frances
Phantoms
Porter Robinson
Princess Nokia
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Renforshort
Sadie Jean
SAINt JHN
San Holo
SEB
Ship Wrek
spill tab
Sueco
The Backseat Lovers
The Brook & The Bluff
The Head And The Heart
The Kid LAROI
The Regrettes
Tsu Nami
VNSSA
Wax Motif
Weezer
Wenzday
Weston Estate
Whipped Cream
Willow
Wolf Alice
Yung Bae
YUNGBLUD
Zedd