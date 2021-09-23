Firefly’s gate opening delayed until 7:30 PM due to severe weather (updated)

UPDATE 2: Firefly will now open its gates at 7:30 PM. An updated list of artists performing tonight is still to be announced.

UPDATE: Firefly says that camping tollbooths have reopened as of 1:50 PM.

--

PREVIOUSLY:

The 2021 edition of Firefly Festival begins today (9/23) in Dover, DE. Gates were scheduled to open at 3 PM, but because of rain, thunder and lightning in the area, their opening has been delayed, and camping tollbooths have also been closed for the time being. The festival shared a statement on social media, which reads:

Severe weather is still in the local area, gates will not open at 3 PM as planned. Please stay tuned to our mobile app and social pages for updates as to when gates will open today. Camping tollbooths, including RV and infield glamping, will remain closed at this time. Please continue seeking shelter at a permanent structure such as a local business, Dover Mall, or Dover Downs Hotel & Casino. Again, we will be sending updates as we have them.

Delaware Online reports that a flash flood warning has been issued for New Castle County until 3 PM, and that thunderstorms and rain are in the forecast for the rest of the afternoon.

Stay tuned for updates.