Firefly Festival expands 2022 lineup, adds HAIM, T-Pain, Isaiah Rashad & more
Firefly Festival in Dover, DE, has expanded its 2022 lineup. New additions include HAIM, T-Pain, Isaiah Rashad, Ivy Sole, Pale Waves, Michigander, Lo Moon, Grayscale, Doss, Briston Maroney, and more.
They join such previously announced acts as Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Weezer, The Kid LAROI, Big Sean, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie xx, Charli XCX, Bleachers, Cordae, Willow, Manchester Orchestra, 100 gecs, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, Benny the Butcher, Indigo De Souza, Mannequin Pussy, Ezra Furman, CHAI, and more. Updated poster and full list of acts below.
The festival goes down September 22-25. Tickets are still available.
Firefly Festival 2022 Lineup
100 gecs
Alexander 23
All Time Low
Anna of the North
AmyElle
Ashnikko
Avril Lavigne
Bakar
Bankrol Hayden
Benny The Butcher
Big Sean
Bleachers
Briston Maroney
Canabliss
Casmalia
Chai
Charli XCX
Chloe Moriondo
Cloonee
Cochise
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cordae
Daisy The Great
Dayglow
Disco Lines
Dorian Electra
Doss
Dua Lipa
Elderbrook
Emmy Meli
Ezra Furman
flor
ford.
GAYLE
Girl Talk
Green Day
Grayscale
Gryffin
Gus Dapperton
HAIM
Halsey
Heyz
Indigo De Souza
Isaiah Rashad
Ivy Sole
Jagwar Twin
Jamie xx
John Summit
Jordana
Jungle
Lo Moon
Loud Luxury
LSDream
Lucii
Magic City Hippies
Mallrat
Manchester Orchestra
Mannequin Pussy
Matt Maeson
MAX
Michigander
Mod Sun
My Chemical Romance
Neil Frances
Nightly
Oh He Dead
Pale Waves
Phantoms
Porter Robinson
Princess Nokia
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Renforshort
Sadie Jean
SAINt JHN
San Holo
Scraypoolparty
Sea Girls
SEB
Seven Lions
Ship Wrek
Speaker Honey
spill tab
Sueco
The 502s
The Backseat Lovers
The Brook & The Bluff
The Head And The Heart
The Kid LAROI
The Regrettes
T-Pain
Tsu Nami
VNSSA
Wax Motif
Weezer
Wenzday
Weston Estate
Whipped Cream
Willow
Wolf Alice
Wreckno
Yung Bae
YUNGBLUD
Zedd
Zingara