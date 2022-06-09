Firefly Festival expands 2022 lineup, adds HAIM, T-Pain, Isaiah Rashad & more

Firefly Festival in Dover, DE, has expanded its 2022 lineup. New additions include HAIM, T-Pain, Isaiah Rashad, Ivy Sole, Pale Waves, Michigander, Lo Moon, Grayscale, Doss, Briston Maroney, and more.

They join such previously announced acts as Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Weezer, The Kid LAROI, Big Sean, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie xx, Charli XCX, Bleachers, Cordae, Willow, Manchester Orchestra, 100 gecs, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, Benny the Butcher, Indigo De Souza, Mannequin Pussy, Ezra Furman, CHAI, and more. Updated poster and full list of acts below.

The festival goes down September 22-25. Tickets are still available.

Firefly Festival 2022 Lineup

100 gecs

Alexander 23

All Time Low

Anna of the North

AmyElle

Ashnikko

Avril Lavigne

Bakar

Bankrol Hayden

Benny The Butcher

Big Sean

Bleachers

Briston Maroney

Canabliss

Casmalia

Chai

Charli XCX

Chloe Moriondo

Cloonee

Cochise

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cordae

Daisy The Great

Dayglow

Disco Lines

Dorian Electra

Doss

Dua Lipa

Elderbrook

Emmy Meli

Ezra Furman

flor

ford.

GAYLE

Girl Talk

Green Day

Grayscale

Gryffin

Gus Dapperton

HAIM

Halsey

Heyz

Indigo De Souza

Isaiah Rashad

Ivy Sole

Jagwar Twin

Jamie xx

John Summit

Jordana

Jungle

Lo Moon

Loud Luxury

LSDream

Lucii

Magic City Hippies

Mallrat

Manchester Orchestra

Mannequin Pussy

Matt Maeson

MAX

Michigander

Mod Sun

My Chemical Romance

Neil Frances

Nightly

Oh He Dead

Pale Waves

Phantoms

Porter Robinson

Princess Nokia

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Renforshort

Sadie Jean

SAINt JHN

San Holo

Scraypoolparty

Sea Girls

SEB

Seven Lions

Ship Wrek

Speaker Honey

spill tab

Sueco

The 502s

The Backseat Lovers

The Brook & The Bluff

The Head And The Heart

The Kid LAROI

The Regrettes

T-Pain

Tsu Nami

VNSSA

Wax Motif

Weezer

Wenzday

Weston Estate

Whipped Cream

Willow

Wolf Alice

Wreckno

Yung Bae

YUNGBLUD

Zedd

Zingara