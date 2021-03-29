Firefly Festival moves to fall for 2021

Dover, Delaware's Firefly Festival was, like just about all other music fests, forced to cancel its 2020 edition, which had been scheduled for June 18-21, due to COVID. They've now announced they'll be returning in 2021, and shifting from their usual June dates to the fall. Their new dates are September 23-26, 2021; stay tuned for ticket information and the lineup.

Firefly's 2020 lineup included the reunited Rage Against the Machine, blink-182, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Maggie Rogers, Khalid, Run the Jewels, Diplo, Van Halen’s David Lee Roth, CHVRCHES, Kali Uchis, Cage the Elephant, RL Grime, Big Boi, Don Toliver, White Reaper, Anna Lunoe, Leiklei47, Turnover, and more. No word on whether any of those artists will be performing this year, instead.