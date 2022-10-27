Firefly Festival taking 2023 off, returning in 2024

Dover, DE festival Firefly has announced that it will be taking 2023 off, with a return planned for 2024. "After 10 magical years of Firefly in The Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year to recharge our lights," they write. "We will see you in 2024!"

Having taken place in June from 2012 through 2019, Firefly was forced to cancel its 2020 edition because of Covid, and moved to September for 2021 and 2022. This year's lineup featured Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa, and more.