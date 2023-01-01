Fireworks surprise-release ‘Higher Lonely Power,’ their first album in 9 years

Surprise! It's New Year's Day, and Fireworks have just released their long-teased Higher Lonely Power, their first album in nine years. It's out via the band's own label, Funeral Plant Collective.

"We appreciate the opportunity to create together and continued to do so during our hiatus, regardless of name and outlet," guitarist Chris Mojan said. "Higher Lonely Power gave us the chance to be selfish and self expressive, without the pressure or expectation that comes from playing in a band. We just needed to work through some personal things first, good and bad."

Higher Lonely Power doesn't include their 2019 comeback single "Demitasse," but as that single hinted, this album is a massive leap forward from everything that Fireworks put out during their initial run. It's an ever-changing journey that ranges from electronics-infused art rock to metallic post-hardcore to sweeping, string-laden climaxes to atmospheric dream pop to breakbeats to the driving energy of Fireworks' earlier punky emo-pop records to so many other things that aren't easily described with a few genres and adjectives. And even with all this new ground covered, it still sounds like Fireworks. I know it hasn't even been out for a day, but I already feel confident calling this Fireworks' best album yet. Stream it below.

Tracklist

1. God Approved Insurance Plan

2. I Want To Start A Religion With You

3. Goodnight Tomb

4. Megachurch

5. Funeral Plant

6. Jerking Off The Sky

7. Machines Kept You Alive

8. Blood In The Milk

9. Veins In David's Hand

10. Estate Sale

11. Woods II

12. How Did It Used To Be So Easy?

Fireworks recently went on their first tour in seven years opening for their old friends The Wonder Years (it was great), and The Wonder Years' Dan Campbell also spoke to us about Fireworks' comeback on a recent episode of our podcast:

