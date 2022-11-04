First Aid Kit announce 2023 tour with Hurray For The Riff Raff and The Weather Station

Swedish indie-folk duo First Aid Kit released their fifth album, Palomino, today via Columbia Records (stream it below). Of the album, the band says,

Here it is. Our fifth album Palomino. Straight from our hearts to yours. We are immensely proud of this record and we had such a joyous experience making it. To us, it symbolizes freedom and moving forward. Like the imagery of the Palomino riding off into the unknown, we hope these songs will give you inspiration and solace wherever they find you.

In addition to the album release, First Aid Kit have announced a North American headlining tour for summer 2023. Hurray For The Riff Raff will support on the West Coast leg, and The Weather Station will open the East Coast dates. First Aid Kit are also playing in the UK through the end of the year and will tour Europe in early 2023. All dates below.

The summer tour stops in NYC on July 18 at Radio City Music Hall, with support from The Weather Station. Tickets are on sale on Friday, November 11 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, 11/9 at 10 AM.

FIRST AID KIT -- 2022-2023 TOUR DATES

11/28 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy +

11/30 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo +

12/02 Cambridge, UK Corn Exchange +

12/03 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy +

12/05 Liverpool, UK Eventim Olympia +

12/06 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena +

12/08 London, UK Eventim Apollo +

12/09 London, UK Eventim Apollo +

02/04 Berlin, DE Columbiahalle ^

02/05 Hamburg, DE Gruenspan ^

02/07 Paris, FR Casino de Paris ^

02/08 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique ^

02/09 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg Max ^

02/11 Köln, DE Kantine ^

02/12 Copenhagen, DK The Royal Opera ^

02/24 Helsinki, FI Messukeskus ^

02/27 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene ^

02/28 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene ^

03/01 Gothenburg, SE Scandinavium ^

03/03 Malmo, SE Malmo Arena ^

03/04 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena ^

05/15 Oakland, CA Fox Theater *

05/16 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *

05/17 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren *

05/19 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium *

05/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union *

05/22 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium *

05/23 Vancouver, BC Malkin Bowl *

05/24 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre *

07/12 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium #

07/14 Washington, DC The Anthem #

07/15 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia #

07/16 Boston, MA Roadrunner #

07/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall #

07/20 Toronto, ON HISTORY #

07/22 Chicago, IL TBC #

07/23 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre #

+ = with Lola Kirke

^ = with Maja Francis

* = with Hurray For The Riff Raff

# = with The Weather Station