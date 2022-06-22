First Aid Kit release new song “Angel,” working on fifth album

Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit have been working on their fifth album, and while most details on that are still TBA, they did just release their first original single since 2019, "Angel." It's a well-considered folky pop song with lyrics showcasing their vulnerability: "Give me love and give me compassion/Sell forgiveness and give me some passion/I love you, even if you don't love me," sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg sing over the chorus. With "Angel" comes a music video directed by frequent collaborator Mats Udd. Watch it below.

First Aid Kit are hitting the road this summer, playing headlining UK and Europe shows and opening some US dates on tour with Lord Huron--including a show on August 19 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Tickets for that show are still available. All dates below.

FIRST AID KIT ON TOUR:

06/23 Halifax, UK - The Piece Hall

06/24 Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival

06/26 Bristol, UK - Bristol Sounds

06/30 Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter

08/11 Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

08/13 Oslo, NO - Øyafestivalen

08/15 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

08/16 Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre *

08/17 Toronto, CA - RBC Echo Beach *

08/19 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium *

08/20 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park *

08/21 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

* with Lord Huron