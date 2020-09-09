first ‘Dune’ trailer soundtracked to Pink Floyd’s ‘Eclipse’ (watch)

Denis Villeneuve's big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic, Dune, is currently set to be released on December 18 and features an impressive cast led by Timothée Chalamet as hero Paul Atreides, plus Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgard, and more. They've just released the first trailer for the film which packs a lot into three minutes.

You may recall David Lynch's troubled 1984 adaptation was scored by rock band Toto. This new version of Dune features music by the very busy composer Hans Zimmer whose credits include most Christopher Nolan films (but not Tenet), Blade Runner 2047, and Gladiator. The trailer features an orchestra-powered cover of Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon track "Eclipse," which works pretty well. The choice is a nice tip-of-the-hat to cult filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, who spent much of the '70s trying to make an adaptation of Dune and Pink Floyd were to have provided the score. We're not sure if ZImmer did this "Eclipse" arrangement or not, but the composer says scoring Dune is "a childhood dream come true." Watch the trailer below.

If you're not up on the spice world that is Dune, here's the official synopsis: "A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

Villeneuve, whose credits include Blade Runner 2047, Arrival, and Sicario, has a lot of weight on his back taking on Herbert's classic. In addition to David Lynch's version (which Lynch has all but disowned), there was also Sci-Fi Channel miniseries in 2000. We're hoping its good.

If you want to learn more about the Jodorowsky adaptation (which featured designs by H.R. Giger), there's an excellent 2013 documentary, Jodorowsky's Dune, which you can rent digitally via most streaming services. You can also watch the trailer for that below.