first-ever Bad Religion autobiography coming for band’s 40th anniversary

Veteran punk greats Bad Religion turn 40 this year, and in addition to their previously announced tour with Alkaline Trio , they'll also be celebrating the anniversary with the release of their first-ever autobiography. Here are more deets, via press release:

DO WHAT YOU WANT: The Story of Bad Religion is the first autobiography of the legendary punk band, written with their full cooperation and support. It reveals the ups and downs of the band’s 40-year career, from their beginnings as teenagers experimenting in a San Fernando Valley garage dubbed “The Hell Hole” to headlining major music festivals around the world.

The book predominantly features the four principal voices of Bad Religion in a hybrid oral history/narrative format: Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley, and Brian Baker. It also includes rare photos; never-before-seen material from the archives; and all-new interviews with former members and famous friends.

Bad Religion’s unique blend of melodic hardcore and thought-provoking lyrics – along with the creation of the label Epitaph Records out of necessity to release their own records and later to sign bands – paved the way for the punk rock explosion of the 1990s, opening the door for bands like NOFX, The Offspring, Rancid, Green Day, and Blink-182 to reach wider audiences. They showed the world what punk could be and continue to spread their message one song, one show, one tour at a time-with no signs of stopping.

DO WHAT YOU WANT will be published in hardcover, e-book, and audio formats on August 18, 2020 and is co-authored by accomplished music writer Jim Ruland.