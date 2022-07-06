Fishbone announce fall tour with Action/Adventure

Fishbone will hit the road on a headlining tour this fall. "Between King Corona and scheduling, we haven’t been out there for a minute," they write. "Even though this is a short run, it’s the first time we have headlined shows in a while..it’s also been a while since we have been in the Mid West and East Coast. Happy to be getting out there in full force."

After a few August shows supporting George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic in July and August, Fishbone head to Tokyo and Osaka for a few shows, then begin their headlining dates in September, including stops in Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Washington DC, NYC, and more. Chicago pop punks Action/Adventure, whose Pulling Focus EP was one of our favorite punk albums of 2021, open some of the dates. About them, Fishbone write:

Action/Adventure are a band that caught our attention not only for their great songs, but a video for a song called “Barricades” really caught our attention. It brought us back to the early days of Fishbone. Looking different to people and other bands, but also getting nothing but love. Fly in the Buttermilk. A badge of honor as a band of color in a stereotypical music genre. Too black for white radio, too rock for black radio. But here we are and we celebrate all bands and fans who don't give a shit or categorize themselves. We hope to introduce these young squires to a new audience..they deserve greatness.

The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on September 11 with Action/Adventure. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 7 at 10 AM, with a venue presale happening now.

Since 2020, Fishbone have been talking about a new Fat Mike-produced album, which would be their first since 2006 and first with most of the original lineup since 1993, but still not much concrete word on that.

Read about Fishbone's 1985 self-titled debut EP in our list of all-time essential ska albums.

FISHBONE: 2022 TOUR

Jul 28 Seattle, WA Woodland Park Zoo *

Jul 29 Portland, OR Pioneer Courthouse Square *

Aug 11 Mesa, AZ Marquee Theatre &

Aug 13 North Las Vegas, NV Craig Ranch Amphitheater #

Aug 19 Tokyo, Japan The Ebisu Garden Hall

Aug 20 Tokyo, Japan Summer Sonic Tokyo

Aug 21 Osaka, Japan Summer Sonic Osaka

Sep 02 Denver, CO Mercury Cafe

Sep 03 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge ^

Sep 04 St. Louis, MO St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival

Sep 07 Toronto, ON The Phoenix ^

Sep 09 Washington DC State Theatre ^

Sep 10 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom ^

Sep 11 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge ^

* - w/ George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime

& - w/ George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod

# - w/ George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson, The Fantastic Negrito

^ - w/ Action/Adventure