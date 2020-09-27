Fishbone debut timely new song inspired by “Strange Fruit,” new album coming soon

Fishbone -- who are back with almost their entire original lineup for the first time since 1993 (everyone except guitarist Kendall Jones) -- revealed earlier this year that they're working on a new album with NOFX's Fat Mike producing, and they debuted some new material on Fat Mike's Weekend At Fatty's livestream earlier this month. They since officially released video of their performance of "Estranged Fruit," a new song based on the Billie Holiday/Nina Simone anti-lynching anthem "Strange Fruit" with lyrics that reference that iconic song but update the themes to address today's widespread police brutality and systemic racism. It's very powerful, as you can see and hear for yourself below.

"It’s been 35 years and a day since the release of our debut EP, we still at this... still OG, still speaking on it," the band wrote when they released the video. "Coming soon #EstrangedFruit... you know! Shout out Fat Mike and Fat Wreck Chords... thanks for the love."

Fishbone also released videos of them playing their classics "Deep Inside" and "Party At Ground Zero" on the livestream, and you can watch those below too.

Fishbone's new album will be their first since 2006's Still Stuck in Your Throat and first with Angelo Moore, John Norwood Fisher, Walter A. Kibby II, Philip Fisher, and Chris Dowd all in the band together since 1993's Give a Monkey a Brain and He'll Swear He's the Center of the Universe.