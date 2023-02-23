Fishbone release comeback single “All We Have Is Now,” confirm Fat Mike-produced EP for 2023

Fishbone have spent the last few years working on new music produced by NOFX's Fat Mike and featuring almost the entire original lineup of Fishbone for the first time since 1993 (everyone except guitarist Kendall Jones), and today they've released the new single "All We Have Is Now" and revealed that an EP is coming later this year on both Fat Wreck Chords and Fat Mike's new label Bottles to the Ground. "All We Have Is Now" also appears on the new Bottles to the Ground compilation Bottle Music for Broken People, which is also out today in full. The song is great and it comes with a video directed by Chris Graue. Bassist Norwood Fisher says:

Fishbone and NOFX go waaaay back. We’re in the mutual admiration club, great appreciation for our individual approaches to the music that we’re known for. I don’t remember exactly when Fatty 1st expressed interest in producing Fishbone but it seems like it was a long time ago. A random encounter in a parking lot in more recent history, led to the current song. Mike’s batshit crazy but highly functional, with incredible integrity and follow through. Just right for Fishbone’s batshit crazy, dysfunctional world. Yet we are functional enough to make it this far, asses! It was a long time coming and we hope you love it like we do. Enjoy if you will. Sometimes a note to self finds its way to the song form. 'All We Have Is Now' is a prime example. Philosophically, it’s far from a new concept. Eckard Tolle, Allan Watts, Joseph Campbell and many others have contemplated and pontificated on this topic. The pursuit of self inquest, in the hopes of experiencing an extended, extraordinary sense of Being, the song, wrapped in a fully blown Fishbone party, reminds me to take advantage of the gift of the ever present now. Feel free to interpret it however it speaks to you. Ain’t nuttin’ buttah potty…

Fishbone also have tour dates coming up, including SXSW, Punk Rock Bowling, Supernova Ska Festival, This Is Not Croydon Fest, a headlining show at NYC's Gramercy Theatre on April 23, and more. All dates are listed below.

Fishbone -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/17 - SXSW - Austin, TX (The Noise Company Showcase, official sxsw show)

3/31 - Ramas Fest - Rincón, Puerto Rico *

4/21 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD (w/ The Slackers) *

4/22 - This is Not Croydon Ska Festival - Croydon, PA *

4/23 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY *

4/25 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA *

4/29 - Speaking Rock Casino - El Paso, TX *

5/6 - Levitt Pavilion - Denver, CO *

5/16 - South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV +

5/17 - South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV +

5/18 - Bluenote Summer Sessions - Napa, CA +

5/20 - Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium - Santa Cruz, CA +

5/21 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA +

5/23 - Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT +

5/24 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO +

5/27 - Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival - Las Vegas, NV

5/28 - Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival - Las Vegas, NV (w/ Son Rompe Pera and HR)

6/14 - Lillie Zenith - Lille, FR (with Sum 41)

6/15 - Hellfest - Clisson, FR

6/17 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, DK

* - headline show

+ - support for Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade