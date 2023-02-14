Fishbone share Valentines playlist, touring w/ Les Claypool & other dates

It's Valentine's Day and Fishbone are celebrating with a playlist they've titled "Trulio Desgracias - U Gitz Nutt'n 4 Valentines Day Except These Love Songs!!!" which includes songs by Rufus, Deniece Williams, Minnie Riperton, Diana Ross, CHIC, Peabo Bryson, Barry White, and more. Listen to that below.

Fishbone are also on tour this spring, including a run of West Coast dates with Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade. They've also just announced new East Coast shows, including Baltimore, Boston, and NYC's Gramercy Theater on April 23. Tickets for the Gramercy Theater show are on presale now (use password CHORUS) and go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 17 at 10 AM.

They also play Las Vegas' Punk Rock Bowling in May and VA's Supernova International Ska Festival in September. All dates are listed below.

Fishbone - 2023 Tour Dates

Apr 21 - Baltimore - Baltimore Soundstage

Apr 23 - NYC - Gramercy Theater

Apr 25 - Boston - Brighton Music Hall

May 17 - Stateline, NV - TBA Venue *

May 19 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Summer Seesions *

May 21 - San Diego - The Observatory *

May 23 - Salt Lake City - Venue TBA *

May 24 - Denver - Mission Ballroom *

May 26 - Las Vegas - Punk Rock Bowling Fest

Sep 15 - Monroe Gardens, VA - Supernova Intl Ska Fest

* w/ Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade