Fit For An Autopsy, The Acacia Strain, Full Of Hell & Primitive Man announce 2023 tour

A very stacked tour of bands that toe the line between metal and hardcore in various ways has just been announced, with Fit For An Autopsy, The Acacia Strain, Full Of Hell, and Primitive Man. The tour runs through the month of March 2023 and kicks off with a Brooklyn show. All dates and tour poster below.

The NYC show goes down on March 8 at Brooklyn Monarch. Tickets are on sale Friday (11/4) at 10am.

Earlier this year, Fit For An Autopsy released their new album Walk With Me In Hell, while Full Of Hell and Primitive Man recently put out EPs (Aurora Leaking From An Open Wound and Insurmountable, respectively). The Acacia Strain's latest album is 2020's Slow Decay. Check out music from all four of those releases below.

Fit For An Autopsy/The Acacia Strain/Full Of Hell/Primitive Man 2023 Tour

FEB 24 FRI Amplified Live Dallas, TX

MAR 8 WED Monarch Brooklyn, NY

MAR 9 THU Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

MAR 10 FRI The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH

MAR 11 SAT St. Andrew’s Hall Detroit, MI

MAR 12 SUN Metro Chicago Chicago, IL

MAR 14 TUE Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

MAR 15 WED The Complex Slat lake City, UT

MAR 17 FRI El Corazon Seattle, WA

MAR 18 SAT Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR

MAR 19 SUN Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA

MAR 20 MON Observatory Santa Ana, CA

MAR 21 TUE 1720™ Los Angeles, CA

MAR 21 TUE Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD

MAR 22 WED Nile Theater Mesa, AZ

MAR 25 SAT Come and Take It Live Austin, TX

MAR 26 SUN Warehouse Live Houston, TX

MAR 28 TUE The Orpheum Tampa, FL

MAR 29 WED The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

MAR 30 THU Arizona Pete’s Greensboro, NC

APR 1 SAT Palladium Worcester, MA