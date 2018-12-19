Five Overlooked Albums of 2018

New, innovative jazz music existed before Kendrick Lamar's 2015 jazz-rap odyssey To Pimp A Butterfly and the subsequent crossover success of Kamasi Washington, but the thirst for it has been increasingly widespread since then. And as legendary disc jockey and Acid Jazz founder Gilles Peterson would agree, a lot of the best modern jazz is coming from the UK. "Wherever I’m travelling, whether it’s in the States, Argentina, Japan, or all over Europe, everyone is talking to me about the British invasion," Peterson told The Guardian earlier this year. "I’ve had people talking about Courtney Pine and Steve Williamson in slightly hushed tones, but I’ve never had this before. They feel this is a very important movement." Having already helped popularize acid jazz, Peterson is now on track to help popularize the new wave of British jazz, which -- like Kendrick Lamar and Kamasi Washington -- tends to cross over with audiences of modern hip hop and electronic music. This year, he put out the We Out Here compilation on his Bronswood label, and it's basically a who's who of the current UK jazz scene: Maisha, Ezra Collective, Moses Boyd, Theon Cross, Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings (of Sons of Kemet), Triforce, Joe Armon-Jones (of Ezra Collective), and Kokoroko. With just one track by each of the nine artists, it's a perfect primer for anyone who might not normally be immersed in modern, forward-thinking jazz and wants to learn more. Each song is great, and while the compilation is sequenced in such a way where it plays like an album, each artist's distinct approach comes through loud and clear.

It opens on a shimmering, psychedelic note with Maisha's "Inside The Acorn." It's a perfect way to gradually introduce the comp and a highlight for anyone whose tastes lean in the trippy and atmospheric direction. Next is one of the major standouts, Ezra Collective's "Pure Shade." Having also released a song with Jorja Smith this year, they especially seem primed to breakout amongst hip hop audiences, and "Pure Shade" is another great taste of their crossover appeal -- I like it even more than their 2017 EP Juan Pablo: The Philosopher and I can't wait to see where they head next. With a bassline that sorta sounds like "A Love Supreme" keeping things grounded, "Pure Shade" goes off in all kinds of delightfully unexpected directions, but always returns to a memorable horn hook before things go too far into outer space. Maybe even better than that Ezra Collective track is the track from Ezra Collective co-founder Joe Armon-Jones, "Go See." Armon-Jones also released a must-hear 2018 album (Starting Today), and like the songs on that album, "Go See" is chilled-out and trippy and locks into a groove that would be perfect for someone like Kendrick or Noname to rap over. And Armon-Jones' keys are just sublime.

For something that really shares common ground with hip hop beats, there's drummer Moses Boyd's "The Balance." The guy's a master behind the kit, and he offers up neck-snapping rhythms that drive this song home. Theon Cross makes his tuba sound like a fat, thumping synth-bass on "Brockley." Saxophonist Nubya Garcia (who also caught my ear on "Suite Haus" off this year's killer Makaya McCraven album) delivers a stunning, fluttering performance on "Once." Shakaba Hutchings (who's also on that Makaya McCraven album but even more famous as the leader of Sons of Kemet) offers up "Black Skin, Black Masks," which is a little more laid back and rounder around the edges than Sons of Kemet's Afrobeat-inspired jazz, and it fits the vibe of this comp even better than Sons of Kemet would. Triforce's "Walls" starts off in '70s jazz-fusion territory with its wailing electric guitars, but it does a 180 when it becomes the kind of reverby, downtempo soundscape that you could picture SZA singing over. And just as the album opened on the perfect opening note, it closes on the perfect closing note with Kokoroko's "Abusey Junction." After a collection of songs that went in all kinds of heady, complex directions, "Abusey Junction" is the perfect comedown. It's a laid-back tropical jam that sounds like the sonic equivalent of swaying in the warm wind, and the "wahoooooo"s that come in at the end are the perfect send-off.