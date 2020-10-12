Fivio Foreign arrested for assault in NJ

Brooklyn drill rapper Fivio Foreign, aka Maxie Ryles, was arrested for assault in Edgewater, New Jersey, XXL reports. According to jail records which XXL obtained, the rapper was arrested on Saturday (10/10) on a charge of "simple assault," and is accused of "purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another person."

Online records indicate that Ryles is currently being held at Bergen County Jail, and that he hasn't been granted bond.

Ryles was part of XXL's 2020 Freshman Class alongside NLE Choppa, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Chika, Lil Keed, Calboy, Mulatto, Rod Wave, and 24kGoldn. He released "Move Like A Boss," featuring Young M.A, in June, and also features on the deluxe edition of Pop Smoke's posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.