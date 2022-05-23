Fivio Foreign brought out Wyclef Jean & B-Lovee, played Irving Plaza w/ DreamDoll & more (pics)

Brooklyn drill star Fivio Foreign released a new album, B.I.B.L.E., last month, and he's been on tour supporting it all month. He returned to NYC on Sunday night (5/22) for the first of two hometown shows at Irving Plaza. He had the crowd hyped up the whole time, bringing attendees onstage to twerk, doing TikTok dance-offs with a few people, and bringing out fellow NYC drill rapper B-Lovee for "My Everything," and Wyclef Jean for "Ready or Not."

"I had to surprise my brother @fivioforeign_8fs last night," Wyclef wrote on Instagram.

Opening Sunday night's show were DreamDoll, Badda T, and Funkmaster Flex. Check out pictures from the whole night by P Squared below.

Fivio plays Irving Plaza again on Monday night (5/23); like Sunday, it's sold out. He's also on the lineup of Hot 97's Summer Jam in East Rutherford, NJ next month.