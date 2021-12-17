Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, Bizzy Banks, BIA & more playing big NYC rap showcase

BK Drip is a showcase with a handful of rising NYC rappers taking place February 11 at Kings Theatre with Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, Kay Flock, B Lovee, Bizzy Banks, and TJ Atoms, plus Massachusetts rapper (and "Whole Lotta Money" hitmaker) BIA and DJ Funk Flex. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (12/21) at 9 AM with a Flash presale starting Monday (12/20) at noon.

Read about Sleepy Hallow, BIA, and Bizzy Banks in our recent list of 15 newer rappers to watch.

Listen to all the artists playing below...