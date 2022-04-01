Fivio Foreign teams with City Girls for new song, announces tour

City Girls have gone full drill with their new single "Top Notch," and they've tapped rising Brooklyn drill star Fivio Foreign to help them do it. JT, Yung Miami, and Fivio sound great together, and all three of them star in the song's video. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Fivio continues to gear up for his new album B.I.B.L.E. (which will feature his big new single "City of Gods" ft. Kanye West & Alicia Keys and is due April 8), and he also announced a tour, including a hometown show on May 22 at Irving Plaza. Tickets for that show go on sale today (4/1) at 10 AM.

Fivio also plays Dreamville Fest this weekend, Rolling Loud Miami in July, and more. All dates are listed below.

Fivio Foreign -- 2022 Tour Dates

APR 02 Dreamville Festival 2022 Raleigh, NC

MAY 06 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

MAY 08 Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO

MAY 10 Avondale Music Hall Chicago, IL

MAY 11 Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI

MAY 13 Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY

MAY 14 Big Night Live Boston, MA

MAY 17 Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

MAY 18 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

MAY 20 Water Street 2020 Rochester, NY

MAY 22 Irving Plaza New York City, NY

MAY 25Believe Music Hall Atlanta, GA

MAY 27 House of Blues Houston Houston, TX

MAY 29 House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX

JUN 01 Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

JUN 03 The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

JUN 04 House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA

JUN 06 Observatory Santa Ana, CA

JUL 03 Wireless Festival - Crystal Palace 2022 London, United Kingdom

JUL 22 Rolling Loud Miami Gardens, FL