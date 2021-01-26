FKA twigs shares “Don’t Judge Me” ft. Headie One & Fred Again

FKA twigs made a new album during COVID lockdown with El Guincho, one that we've been highly anticipating. Today we got what may be our first taste of it, "Don't Judge Me." The song features Headie One and Fred again.., and it actually is an extension of the "Judge Me" interlude that the same three artists collaborated on for Headie One and Fred Again's great 2020 album, GANG. This new song turns that interlude into something much grander, and if this is an idea of what to expect from twigs' next album, consider us excited.

The song comes with a video directed by Emmanuel Adjei (who directed Black is King, videos for Madonna, and more) and featuring poet and Black Lives Matter activist Solomon O.b, writer Reni Eddo-Lodge, model and activist Kukua Williams, musician and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, dancer and singer Lisa Elde, mental health advocate Nicole Crentsil, trainer Efua Baker, football player Mahlon Romeo, activist and model Munroe Bergdorf, model Danto Earth, and broadcaster Clara Amfo, which you can watch below.

Speaking about the video, Adjei writes:

THE INVISIBLE OPPRESSOR From someone’s appearance, we are unable to judge whether a person discriminates over color, sex, religion, or gender. The oppressors within the people surrounding us, most often remain invisible until their abuse against others is revealed. This is one of the reasons why, for generations, discrimination is so hard to fight. Who must the victim fight against if it can’t identify the perpetrator? In this audio-visual document we get to witness artists FKA Twigs and Headie One, amongst other Black British influentials, fighting against invisible forces of judgement and oppression. Having the enormous Victorian-inspired fountain 'Fons Americanus' by visual artist Kara Walker - depicting the historical, sorrowful story of slavery and colonization - as our setting, and particularly as the spirit of the film, this important monument creates another layer of depth and meaning to an invisible yet shared history.”

Meanwhile, FKA twigs is curating a Sonos Radio station, "main squeeze," which premieres on February 10.