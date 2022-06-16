FKA twigs shares new single “Killer”

FKA twigs released a new mixtape, Caprisongs, back in January; she's since collaborated with Yung Lean on a track, and now she's shared a new single of her own, "Killer." She wrote it with Jimmy Napes, Amanda Ghost, and Jonny Coffer, and produced it with Coffer, with additional production from El Guincho. Hear it below.

"'It’s dangerous to be a woman in love' — when at its worst the effects of heart break can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song 'Killer' I explore this concept," twigs says. "The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised. But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again."

Ahead of its release, twigs performed "Killer" on a new Tiny Desk Concert. Watch that below, as well.