Flaming Lips postpone space bubble shows as COVID cases rise in Oklahoma

Sometimes the protection of thick, enveloping plastic is not enough to feel safe. The Flaming Lips were to have played the first of their space bubble shows on December 10 & 11 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City, but with COVID cases spiking in Oklahoma (and most everywhere else in the country), they're postponing the shows to January 22 & 23.

"Although the Flaming Lips have every confidence in the multitude of measures we are taking to keep you safe at our upcoming Space Bubble Concerts we have decided to postpone the December shows," says Wayne Coyne in an Instagram post. "The rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the Oklahoma metro area are alarming and we want to keep everyone safe."

Wayne also notes, "If you cannot make it to the new concert dates or have changed your mind about coming to the show(s) the Flaming Lips are happy to refund your ticket."

Bummer, but it seems like the right thing to do.

