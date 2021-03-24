Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne launches cannabis brand, announces 4/20 space bubble show

The Flaming Lips have found a way to make concerts happen during the pandemic with their space bubble concerts, which place band and audience members inside giant inflatable bubbles. Kevin Morby, who attended a recent one with Waxahatchee, gave the show rave reviews, and if you want to experience it for yourself, you'll have another chance soon. The band announced a space bubble show on April 20 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City, OK. They'll be playing their 2020 album American Head in its entirety, and tickets go on sale Friday 3/26 at 10 AM CT.

The show is to celebrate a new endeavor from frontman Wayne Coyne: his own line of custom cannabis. Love Yer Brain, named after the song from The Lips' 1987 sophomore album Oh My Gawd!!!, also launches on 4/20 (of course), and here's more about it from a press release:

Focused on unlocking creativity, Love Yer Brain (named after the song of the same name from 1987’s OH MY GAWD) was created to use cannabis and other plant-based tools in a powerful and positive way...to help people. Love Yer Brain edibles represent the highest quality, potency, and consistency available, and Coyne is thrilled to have medical marijuana patients from his home state of Oklahoma be the first to experience his THC-infused brain-shaped gummies. The gummies will be available in 100mg and 250mg packs, in watermelon, green apple, and raspberry flavors at select Oklahoma dispensaries.

Along with the announcement, the band have also shared a new video for American Head track "At The Movies On Quaaludes." The video was directed by comedian and actor Clark Duke (Kick-Ass, The Office) who says, "American Head, for me, is about nostalgia. For home, for childhood, for places and events and times you’ll never forget. I stumbled upon this lost, long-forgotten Super8 footage of my brother, Chandler, wandering the state of Arkansas circa 2005. When I watched this eerie, silent film, all I could think about was… The first time I heard American Head…the first time I made a music video for a band. My favorite band." Watch the video below.