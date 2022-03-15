Flasher announce new album & tour (watch the “Sideways” video)

Flasher, the band led by former Priests bassist Taylor Mulitz, are back with Love Is Yours, their first album since their 2018 debut. Having relocated to Los Angeles, the group are now a duo of Mulitz and drummer Emma Baker, and have taken Flasher into dreamier, poppier territory. “Going into this record, the vision was pretty simple: We wanted to write songs that came intuitively," says Mulitz. "We were leaning into that while consciously creating a real space of trust and openness.”

The first single from the album is "Sideways," that makes good use of jazzy chords and synths, and a decidedly danceable beat. The video, directed by Camille Smura, has Taylor and Emma facing off against each other in a desert auto race. You can watch that below.

Flasher have also announced a summer tour that stays on the Eastern half of the North America. Things kick off at DC's Comet Ping Pong on June 17 and wrap up at Philly's Kung Fu Necktie on July 1, with a Brooklyn stop at Baby's All Right on June 18. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday at 10 AM Eastern. All dates are listed below.

Love is Yours will be out June 17 via Domino

LOVE IS YOURS TRACKLIST

1. I Saw You

2. Love Is Yours

3. Little Things

4. Nothing

5. Spell It Out

6. Still Life

7. All Day Long

8. I’m Better

9. Sideways

10. Pink

11. Damage

12. Dial Up

13. Tangerine

FLASHER - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri. June 17 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Sat. June 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Mon. June 20 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Tue. June 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Backroom)

Wed. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Thu. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

Fri. June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

Sat. June 25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Mon. June 27 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

Tue. June 28 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

Wed. June 29 - Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

Thu. June 30 - Boston, MA @ Sonia’s

Fri. July 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie